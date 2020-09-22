UK PM Boris Johnson sets out new coronavirus curbs as cases surge; curfews to last 6 months

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday laid out a new set of coronavirus restrictions, including tougher curfews and curbs on gatherings and a message for people to work from home, as the UK heads towards a second lockdown which could last six months.

Addressing the House of Commons, Johnson said the UK had reached a "perilous point" as the rate of infections is rising at an accelerating pace across the country. He, however, stressed that the latest set of measures, which widen the legal requirements for face coverings and set out earlier closing times for pubs, bars and restaurants, will help avoid a full national lockdown.

"We're acting on the principle that a stitch in time saves nine. I want to stress this is by no means a return to the full lockdown of March," he told MPs.