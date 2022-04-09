UK PM Boris Johnson meets Ukraine President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Saturday on the sidelines of Ukraine's war with Russia, a senior official on Zelenskyy’s staff said, Reuters reported.

"Right now, a visit of Boris Johnson in Kyiv started from a one-on-one meeting with President Zelenskyy,” Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Ukraine’s president's office, said on Facebook.

The embassy of Ukraine posted a photograph of the meeting on the social media site Twitter, the picture shows both leaders sitting opposite each other in a grand room.

Describing Johnson as "the leader of the anti-war coalition", Sybiha said that Britain is leading with the sanctions on the Russian aggressor. "The UK is the leader in the defence support of Ukraine," Sybiha further wrote on Facebook, AFP reported.

Johnson's visit to the Ukrainian followed trips to Kyiv by European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday and the visit of the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Italy's foreign minister on Saturday has reportedly told staff that Italy will reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital after Easter.

News agency ANSA quoted Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Saturday as telling his ministry's crisis unit that Italy “will be among the first to return” to Kyiv.

(with agency inputs)

Saturday, April 09, 2022