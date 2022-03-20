UK PM Boris Johnson lands in hot water by comparing Ukraine war to Brexit

London (UK): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Brexit showed British people loved freedom in the same way as Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion, comments that were branded tasteless by opposition lawmakers and commentators.

In an apparent attempt to rally the Tory voters behind a Brexit theme, the prime minister said in a speech to the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool that the world faced a moment of choice “between freedom and oppression”.

He went on: “There are some around the world, even in some western governments, who invoke what they call realpolitik. And you say that we’re better off making accommodations with tyranny.”

He then added: “And I know that it’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom, every time. I can give you a couple of famous recent examples. When the British people voted for Brexit, in such large, large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself.”

The comments have caused anger among politicians both in the UK and Europe.

Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council, called the comments offensive.

Donald Tusk, ex-president of the European Council, tweeted: "Boris, your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense."

Guy Verhofstadt, the former prime minister of Belgium who was the European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, said the comparison was "insane".

Conservative peer Lord Barwell said voting in a referendum was not "in any way comparable with risking your life" in a war, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said it was an "insult" to Ukrainians.

On Friday, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights estimated that 816 Ukrainian civilians, including 36 children, had been killed since the invasion began.

"This is an utterly depraved argument," opposition Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant said of Johnson's speech. "Ukraine wants to join the EU. The people of (EU member states) France and Spain are also free."

Ukraine applied for fast-track membership of the European Union last month, shortly after the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he had spoken to the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and expected progress to be made on its application in the coming months.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:20 AM IST