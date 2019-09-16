World

UK PM Boris Johnson, EU Chief Juncker meet in search of a Brexit deal

By Agencies

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (R) shakes hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) prior to their meeting in Luxembourg.
Photo by Fran?ois WALSCHAERTS / AFP

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding his first meeting with European Union chief Jean-Claude Juncker in search of a longshot Brexit deal.

European Commission President Juncker and Johnson are holding talks Monday over a lunch of snails and salmon in Luxembourg. Johnson says the U.K. will leave the EU on the scheduled Oct. 31 date, with or without a withdrawal agreement.

