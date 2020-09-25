UK officer shot dead at police station

A police officer was shot dead by a man who was being detained at the Croydon Custody Centre in London, authorities said on Friday, adding that the perpetrator has been detained.

The incident took place at around 2.15 a.m. on Friday when the 23-year-old suspect was taken to the centre, where he was being searched, before producing a weapon and firing it at the officer and himself, the BBC reported.

The officer was treated at the scene by paramedics, but succumbed to his injuries in a hospital later.

According to the authorities, the gunman was currently in a critical state.

While Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick described the loss of her colleague as "truly shocking", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that "we owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe".

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the incident was "another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe".

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which will lead an independent investigation, while the Met continued with its probe.