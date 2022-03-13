UK offers people £350 ‘cash for rooms’ to house Ukrainian refugees

The British government will pay residents 350 pounds, the equivalent of roughly $456, a month to house Ukrainian refugees.

The government announced on Sunday that those who can offer a living space for refugees for at least six months could receive the money, Reuters reported.

The "Homes for Ukraine" program will have a website where individuals and organizations can sign up by the end of next week, the government said, per Reuters. Those who offer a room or home for refugees will have to pass a criminal background check and show that the space meets certain standards.

Britons offering accommodation to Ukrainian refugees through the new route will receive a “thank you” payment of £350 per month. It is hoped that tens of thousands of people will be accommodated under the scheme, helping to tackle Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since the Second World War.

Under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, people will be able to nominate a named Ukrainian individual or family to stay with them, or offer a separate property for them to use rent-free.

Those offering accommodation will be vetted, and will need to commit to a minimum of six months.

But the Refugee Council - a charity that supports refugees and asylum seekers - says the scheme falls short and doesn't offer people enough support.

And the Labour opposition accused the government of dragging its feet, saying many questions remain unanswered - particularly around vulnerable children and older people.

More than 2.5 million people are said to have fled the war in Ukraine and another 1.9 million are displaced within the country, a UN official has said.

It comes as it has been disclosed that Russian oligarchs’ multi-million pound mansions could be seized and used to house Ukrainian refugees under plans being championed by Michael Gove. The Levelling Up Secretary has reportedly argued in Cabinet that the move would be "payback" for Russian president Vladimir Putin's allies in Britain.

