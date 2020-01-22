World

UK: Lisa Nandy makes it to final ballot

By Agencies

British Labour leadership candidate, Lisa Nandy speeaks at a campaign event in London on January 22, 2020.
Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP

London: Indian-origin MP Lisa Nandy on Wednesday clinched the requisite support from unions and affiliate bodies to make it to the final round of the race to become the new leader of the UK's Opposition Labour Party.

The 40-year-old MP for Wigan in Greater Manchester is now confirmed as the second name on the ballot paper alongside frontrunner Sir Kier Starmer, ahead of a postal vote set to open on February 21.

