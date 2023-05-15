UK: IBM employee on sick leave for 15 years sues company for no salary hike | File Photo

A senior IT professional with IBM, Ian Clifford--who has been on sick leave since 2008--sued the company for disability discrimination because he did not receive a raise for the past 15 years.

Clifford has been medically retired since 2013, but he claimed that he was discriminated against when his income did not increase during the period he was unable to work. He alleged that the IBM health plan was not generous enough despite earning more than £54,000 ($67,300) per year until the age of 65, a report in WION stated.

IBM's 'compromise arrangement'

In 2013, Clifford filed a grievance against IBM, after which the company offered him a 'compromise arrangement'. Under this arrangement, Clifford was placed on the company's disability plan, which allowed him to remain an employee with 'no obligation to work.'

The report stated, employees on the plan have the right to receive 75% of agreed wages until they recover, retire, or pass away, whichever comes first. In Clifford's case, the agreed-upon compensation was £72,037, which meant that he would be paid £54,028 each year after deducting 25%.

Employment tribunal's decision

Clifford brought IBM to an employment tribunal in February 2022, claiming disability discrimination, but his claims were rejected. Judge Housego, who presided over the case, noted that Clifford had received a 'very substantial benefit' and 'favourable treatment.'

He said that inactive employees, like Clifford, do not receive pay raises, unlike active employees. However, he added that this was not a detriment caused by something arising from disability.

The judge explained that the absence of an increase in salary is not discrimination because only the disabled can benefit from the plan. He further added that it is not disability discrimination that the plan is not even more generous. Even if the value of the £50,000 ($62,300) a year benefit were halved over 30 years, it would still be a substantial benefit.

Clifford's response

Clifford's claim was based on the fact that the plan's purpose was to give security to employees who were unable to work, which he believes has not been achieved because payments have been frozen since 2013.

He argued that active employees may receive pay raises, but inactive employees, like him, do not. However, the judge rejected this argument, stating that it was not a case of discrimination.

