UK adds France to quarantine list

People arriving in England from France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos Islands and Aruba will have to self-isolate for 14 days after the six regions were removed from the UK's safe coronavirus travel corridors list of countries on Friday.

The requirement to spend 14 days in self-isolation will apply to those returning to the UK after 4 am local time on Saturday.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said that the moves follows the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England (PHE) indicating a significant change in COVID-19 risk in all six destinations.

"The government has made consistently clear it will take decisive action if necessary to contain the virus, including removing countries from the travel corridors list rapidly if the public health risk of people returning from a particular country without self-isolating becomes too high," the DfT said in a statement.

"The government is urging employers to be understanding of those returning from these destinations who now will need to self-isolate and has invested over 9 billion pounds to strengthen the welfare safety net, helping to ensure access for those in need," it added.

According to officials, data from France shows that over the past week, there has been a 66 per cent increase in newly reported cases and a 52 per cent increase in weekly incidence rate per 100,000 population, indicating a sharp rise in infections.