Uighur who? Old video nails Imran Khan's hypocrisy about Muslim issues

The brutal murder of a teacher by an radicalized teen has sparked a massive global debate. French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old soon after he had shared caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in class. While shown in an academic context, the move had reportedly prompted outrage among some Muslim parents. The killer was subsequently shot dead by police.

But while the incident has drawn widespread condemnation, it is the French government's subsequent comments about not prohibiting religious satire, and President Emmanuel Macron's comments that Paty had been killed "because Islamists want our future" that have made several nations including Pakistan see red.

Since then, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called Macron's comments unfortunate, and even written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the social networking site.

"It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists. Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens," Khan had tweeted.