Uganda School Under Attack: Militants Linked To Islamic State Kill 40, Including Students

A school in western Uganda was targeted by rebels associated with the Islamic State group, resulting in the tragic loss of approximately 40 lives, predominantly students.

The attack at Mpondwe's Lhubiriha Secondary School also left eight individuals in critical condition. The casualties include boys who were residing in the school's dormitories.

The responsibility for this assault on Friday has been attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan organisation operating from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to Fred Enanga, the national police spokesperson, a significant number of the deceased individuals were transported to Bwera Hospital.

Details of the attack

The attack occurred at approximately 23:30 local time (20:30 GMT) on Friday in the Kasese district of western Uganda. The school, which serves as the home for the majority of its over 60 students, became the target of ADF rebels. During the incident, the rebels set fire to a dormitory and looted a food store, as reported by Mr. Enanga.

Major General Dick Olum of the Ugandan army informed the media that some of the boys were either burned or brutally killed, while others, mainly girls, were abducted by the group. The ages of the victims have yet to be determined. Several bodies are reportedly badly burned, necessitating DNA tests for identification purposes.

The attackers not only burned the students' mattresses but are also believed to have detonated bombs in the area. Disturbing images of the school buildings engulfed in flames have circulated on social media.

It is possible that members of the broader community are among the deceased, and the exact number of casualties remains unclear as some students are still unaccounted for. The Ugandan military is actively pursuing the ADF insurgents into the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is known for its rich biodiversity, including rare species like mountain gorillas.

Militant groups, including the ADF, often seek refuge in this vast region bordering Uganda and Rwanda.

Defence spokesperson Felix Kulayigye stated on Twitter that their forces are undertaking efforts to rescue the abducted individuals and dismantle the ADF. The Ugandan army has also deployed helicopters to aid in tracking the rebel group across the mountainous terrain.

Uganda and DRC have been collaborating to fight ADF

In order to prevent ADF attacks, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have conducted joint military operations in the eastern region of the DRC.

Major General Olum stated that security forces had received intelligence that rebels were present in the border area on the DRC side at least two days prior to the attack on Friday night.

This tragic incident follows a recent attack by suspected ADF fighters in a village near the DRC-Uganda border, leading over 100 villagers to seek refuge in Uganda before returning.

The assault on the school, located less than two kilometers (1.25 miles) from the DRC border, marks the first attack of this nature on a Ugandan school in 25 years. In 1998, the ADF attacked Kichwamba Technical Institute near the DRC border, resulting in the death of 80 students who were burnt alive in their dormitories and the abduction of over 100 students.

History of ADF

The ADF was originally formed in the 1990s in eastern Uganda, where it took up arms against President Yoweri Museveni, citing alleged persecution of Muslims by the government.

Official government figures indicate that Muslims constitute nearly 14% of the Ugandan population, although the Ugandan Muslim Supreme Council estimates the figure to be closer to 35%. Some members of the Ugandan Muslim community claim to face discrimination in various aspects of public life, including education and employment.

Following their defeat by the Ugandan army in 2001, the ADF relocated to North Kivu province in the DRC. The group's founder, Jamil Makulu, was arrested in Tanzania in 2015 and is currently in custody in Uganda. Over the past two decades, ADF rebels have been operating from within the DRC.

ADF's ties with Islamic State

Makulu's successor, Musa Seka Baluku, reportedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in 2016, but it wasn't until April 2019 that IS acknowledged its activities in the region.

While the Islamic State group has largely been defeated, there are still significant numbers of IS-affiliated militant groups across the Middle East and Africa.

After years of limited activity within Uganda, the ADF was held responsible for a series of attacks in late 2021, including suicide bombings in Uganda's capital, Kampala.