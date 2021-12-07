UAE moves to Saturday-Sunday weekend in major shift: State Media

The United Arab Emirates is reducing its working week to four-and-a-half days and moving its weekend from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday, officials said on Tuesday, reports NDTV.

The "national working week" will be mandatory for government organizations from January. The move is aimed at improving work-life balance and economic competitiveness, state media said.

"The UAE is the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week," official news agency WAM reported.

The UAE will become the only Gulf country in the world to have a Saturday-Sunday weekend, a development that brings it into line with most of the non-Arab world. The weekend will begin at noon on Fridays, the day of prayer in Muslim nations.

"The extended weekend comes as part of the UAE government's efforts to boost work-life balance and enhance social wellbeing, while increasing performance to advance the UAE's economic competitiveness."

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 02:51 PM IST