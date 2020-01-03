UAE extends USD 200 million aid to Pakistan

Islamabad: During his day-long trip to Pakistan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended a $200 million aid to support the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) projects the South Asian country.

After he arrived in Islamabad on Thursday, the Crown Prince held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan, focusing on bilateral, regional and international issues, reports The Express Tribune.

At the conclusion of the visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who is also deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Armed Forces, instructed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to allocate the $200 million aid.