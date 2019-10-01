Typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan

Beijing: Fast-moving Typhoon Mitag is bearing down on northern Taiwan, where it is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain.

Alerts have been ordered for parts of the island's east and north, including the capital, Taipei, with the worst of the weather expected to arrive overnight on Monday.

The storm's center was expected to pass just east of the island before heading toward Shanghai on mainland China, then weakening as it moves toward South Korea and Japan.

Meanwhile, tropical depression Narda is expected to regain tropical storm strength Monday after passing over the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta with heavy rain at the end of a day in which it caused some flooding in Zihuatanejo and other spots.