'Two words, moron': Twitterati mock Trump over 'totally acquitted is the most gorgeous word' remark

Just a few hours after US President Donald Trump was acquitted of the impeachment charges against him, he organised a "celebration" at the White House over his Senate acquittal with a vengeful speech in which he reviewed the attacks against him over the past few years. He also went on to say "totally acquitted is the most gorgeous word" he has heard in the impeachment trial.
On Thursday, he repeated his longstanding criticisms of the impeachment, calling it a "witch hunt" launched and conducted by "bad people", "dirty cops" and "liars" whose only goal was to remove him from office and supposedly "overturn" the results of the 2016 election.
Earlier, Rawstory quoted Trump as saying "They brought me to the final stages of impeachment,” Trump told a gathering of GOP allies. “But now we have that gorgeous word, I never thought a word would sound so good. It’s called total acquittal, total acquittal.”
Well, Twitterati mocking Trump does not come off as a surprise to us.
Earlier, the United States Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction to Congress -- giving him a major political and moral victory in an election year.
The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit him of abuse of power and 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress, thus preventing the Democratic move to overthrow him, for which they required two-thirds of votes in the 100-member House. The ruling Republican party has 53 seats while the Democrats have 47.
Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the impeachment an attempt to nullify Trump's election and bar him from running for re-election, depriving the voters of the decision.
