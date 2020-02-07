'Two words, moron': Twitterati mock Trump over 'totally acquitted is the most gorgeous word' remark

Just a few hours after US President Donald Trump was acquitted of the impeachment charges against him, he organised a "celebration" at the White House over his Senate acquittal with a vengeful speech in which he reviewed the attacks against him over the past few years. He also went on to say "totally acquitted is the most gorgeous word" he has heard in the impeachment trial.

On Thursday, he repeated his longstanding criticisms of the impeachment, calling it a "witch hunt" launched and conducted by "bad people", "dirty cops" and "liars" whose only goal was to remove him from office and supposedly "overturn" the results of the 2016 election.