Two women file new $100 mn lawsuit against Epstein estate

New York: Two more women have filed a $100 million lawsuit against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, accusing the tycoon of having sexually abused them 15 years ago. The lawsuit, filed in a Manhattan federal court, did not identify the 2 alleged victims. It also did not name some 10 women also accused of being accomplices of Epstein, a convicted pedophile who died last weekend from apparent suicide in a New York prison cell, where he was being held on charges of trafficking minors for sex.
