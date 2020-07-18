Two US civil rights stalwarts pass away same day

Washington: Even as the world is grappling with protests of racial discrimination and demand for racial equality, two towering figures of the American civil rights movement died on Friday.

John Robert Lewis (80) died after a long battle with cancer, while Rev. Cordy Tindell (95) (aka CT Vivian) died of natural causes. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said he “Lewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation", and that as a Congressman he was "revered and beloved on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Capitol.

Both the leaders died a day before the birthday of the late Nelson Mandela -- another renowned champion of racial equality and human rights.

Lewis was one of the "Big Six" civil rights leaders, which included Martin Luther King Jr, and helped organise the historic 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at which the latter delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" speech.

Lewis was the last surviving speaker from the March. As a Congressman he was a Georgia Democrat, and represented an area which covered most of its capital Atlanta.

In December 2019, Lewis announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. During the civil rights movement, he was one of the founders of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and then became its chairman from 1963 to 1966. Upon news of his death, former US President Barack Obama said he had spoken with Lewis after a virtual town hall with a group of activists following the May 25 death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who was killed under police custody in Minneapolis.