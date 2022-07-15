Two, including 7-year-old boy, killed in fireworks incident on French National Day

Photo: Twitter Image

A seven-year-old boy and his sister, aged 24, died in an accident triggered by National Day fireworks Thursday night in the city of Cholet in western France, local media reported Friday.

According to the French news channel BFMTV, seven other people were injured, including the parents of the siblings.

The accident happened around 11:05 pm (local time) on Thursday, when the siblings and their family were in the July 14 celebration crowds about 50 meters away from the fireworks scene.

An investigation has been launched following the accident, BFMTV reported.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Man killed in land dispute in Alot