Twitter won't act on Donald Trump's tweets

San Francisco: Twitter has said it will not remove US President Donald Trump's controversial tweets telling four Congresswomen to "go back" to their respective home countries.

In a statement given to The Verge late Monday, Twitter said it "won't be treating President Donald Trump's recent tweets telling congresswomen to 'go back' to their supposed home countries as a violation of its hateful conduct policy".

It also means Twitter will not put out a notice on Trump's tweet, as promised earlier this month, even it violates its policies for posting harmful or vicious content.

"We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE! It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America. Certain people HATE our country...." tweeted Trump. Trump attacked a group of Congresswomen Reps.

The tweets invoked racist and xenophobic rhetoric but for Twitter, this was not yet enough to flag off such content. The four Congresswomen later organized a press conference on Capitol Hill and hit back at Trump.