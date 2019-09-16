Twitter reacts hilariously to how Pakistani PM Imran Khan will respond to ‘Howdy Modi’ event

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will jointly address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston on Sunday, which officials say is an "unprecedented" occasion, reflective of the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and the US.

Emphasising the new bonhomie in the India-US ties under the Trump administration, this is for the first time in recent history that the leaders of the two largest democracies would be addressing a joint rally anywhere in the world. More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 mega "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event to be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston.

"Howdy Modi" event, which is going to be attended by Trump, his support for his Indian counterpart will become evident at a time when American lawmakers have been concerned about restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370.

On the other hand, Pakistan is yet to react on the situation. Recently, after Narendra Modi-led government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, ties with Pakistan have suffered. The tensions between both the countries have reached a new high.

