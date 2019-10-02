Twitter outages reported from Japan to USA

San Francisco: Several features on Twitter were down Wednesday, the platform said, with users from Japan to the USA reporting they were unable to log in, use the mobile app or see direct messages.

"We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck," the social media giant said in a statement, without giving a reason for the disruption.

"You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon."

Monitoring site outage report said it had received more than 3,200 complaints from across six continents as of Wednesday, with users in the US, UK and India among those particularly badly hit. Almost half of those reporting outages said the mobile app was not working.