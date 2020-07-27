Twitter horrified by US Senator Tom Cotton's slavery was 'necessary evil' comment

Even as America sees 'Black Lives Matter' protests and US Republican Senator has shocked many with his recent comments that slavery was a "necessary evil" on which America had been built. The Arkansas official was quoted in a BBC news report as attributing this thought to the 'founding fathers'.

"We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can't understand our country," the BBC quoted Senator Tom Cotton as saying in an interview to The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper on Sunday.

"As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as (Abraham) Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction," he said.

He however rejected the idea that the US was a systemically racist country to its core, adding that he was introducing legislation to ban federal funds for a project by the New York Times newspaper, aimed at revising the historical view of slavery.