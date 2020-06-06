Twitter goes ga-ga after street outside White House renamed 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'

Bowser, a Democrat, announced the significant by largely symbolic move on Friday as she also unveiled a mural painted with the slogan on the asphalt in massive yellow letters onto the street that leads up to the White House, reports Efe news.

Trump earlier this week urged a crackdown against demonstrators to bring order to the national capital and other cities after widespread protests. He then moved in federal police and National Guard units to Washington in a move that drew widespread criticism from activists and local officials that amid vehement opposition by Bowser.

Protestors have been demonstrating peacefully against the killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

The 46-year-old victim, a native of Houston, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath. Floyd's death has triggered nationwide violent protests with a section of the protesters resorting to looting and rioting across the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

