Twitter goes ga-ga after street outside White House renamed 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'

On Friday, city workers and local artists painted the words Black Lives Matter in enormous bright yellow letters on the street leading to the White House.
Later, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser changed the name of a street in front of the White House to "Black Lives Matter Plaza" in support of the protests against alleged police brutalities targeting the black community in the country.
After, Black Lives Matter was painted on the street, netizens took to Twitter and exapressed how they felt about it. One user said, "It’s overwhelming, it’s the street I walk to work every morning." Another user said, "The most important public art I’ve seen in a long time."
Here's what netizens had to say:
Bowser, a Democrat, announced the significant by largely symbolic move on Friday as she also unveiled a mural painted with the slogan on the asphalt in massive yellow letters onto the street that leads up to the White House, reports Efe news.
Trump earlier this week urged a crackdown against demonstrators to bring order to the national capital and other cities after widespread protests. He then moved in federal police and National Guard units to Washington in a move that drew widespread criticism from activists and local officials that amid vehement opposition by Bowser.
Protestors have been demonstrating peacefully against the killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.
The 46-year-old victim, a native of Houston, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath. Floyd's death has triggered nationwide violent protests with a section of the protesters resorting to looting and rioting across the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
