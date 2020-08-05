Twitter divided over Audi apologising for 'insensitive' ad of little girl eating a banana

German car maker Audi received flak for its latest advertisement of the new RS 4. The now deleted commercial shows a little girl leaning on the grill of the red car, wearing a dress, some shades and eating a banana.

“Lets your heart beat faster – in every aspect,” read the caption.

The vehicle was originally being marketed as a family car with an emergency braking system that can reduce pedestrian accidents. However, Twitter critics called out the company for its inappropriate approach.