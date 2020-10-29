Turkey vows 'legal, diplomatic action' after French magazine cartoon features Erdogan - Here's all you need to know

What began with the brutal murder of a teacher by an radicalised teen has now turned into a diplomatic crisis of sorts. French history teacher Samuel Paty's beheading had sparked a global debate. However, comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron while eulogising the slain teacher has seen several countries with Muslim leaders outraged.

Macron had said that France would not renounce its freedoms. The attack had come soon after Paty showed caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in class. While this was done in an academic context, the move had reportedly prompted outrage among some Muslim parents. Macron however has refused to put restrictions on religious satire, stating that Paty was "was killed because Islamists want our future". He noted that in spite of the attack, France would not give up their cartoons.

This in turn has prompted protests in several countries, as well as calls for boycott of French products. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have launched a scathing attack on France and its leader. Erdoğan's disparaging comments about Macron's mental state have prompted a furious back-and-forth, with Paris on Sunday recalling its ambassador from Turkey.