Turkey to open first space training centre

Turkey is set to open the country’s first-ever space training centre, it was reported.

The Gokmen Space and Aviation Training Center in the northwestern city of Bursa will open on April 23, the Hurriyet Daily News said in a report on Saturday.

Turkey celebrates April 23 as the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, bestowed by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic. In the first floor, some 154 interactive mechanisms, an innovation centre, a modern flight simulator have been established, along with many other different applications for aeronautics and space training.