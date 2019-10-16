Turkey refuses US demands for Syria ceasefire

Ceylanpinar: Turkey rebuffed international pressure to curb its military offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump dispatched his deputy Mike Pence to Ankara to demand a ceasefire.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would not meet with Pence, as the White House had planned for Thursday, and rejected any negotiations with Kurdish militants.

Meanwhile, Russian television on Wednesday showed the first images of Russian and Syrian forces taking up positions in and around the northern city of Manbij following the withdrawal of US troops.

State channel Rossiya-24 showed Russian armoured vehicles patrolling in the city, a day after Moscow announced it had deployed forces in the area. News channel RT also broadcast footage of US and Syrian convoys crossing paths on the road between Manbij and the city of Kobane on the Syrian-Turkish border.