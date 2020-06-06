Turkey inaugurates 10 large parks to mark World Environment Day

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Friday inaugurated ten new national parks in several provinces across the country to mark World Environment Day, which falls on June 5 every year.

As part of the project which was developed by the government, Istanbulites acquired two new parks today, one in the Halkali neighborhood on the European part and another one in the Pendik district on the Asian side, raising the total number of their large green lots to nine.

In recent years, several beautiful groves, parks, and gardens have been opened in the city with a population of over 16 million by the efforts of local municipalities as well as the government in a move to offer excellent opportunities for the residents to relax and rest.

In May, the Istanbul Municipality inaugurated a large city forest dedicated to the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in the Sariyer district on the European part. The forest has three ponds and a 12-km long walking track with three separate routes.

"This natural wonder place has been transformed into a lovely location where our citizens can come and do their daily sports very easily," said Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul, at the opening ceremony held under COVID-19 confinements on May 19.

Imamoglu also issued a message on Twitter on Friday, saying that the whole world felt the value of nature once again during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

"Greener cities and living spaces that respect nature is our only options," he noted, marking the environment day.

Another large park in the Basaksehir district of the European part of the city, meanwhile, possesses a large pond and several thematic gardens with 25 types of different plants, attracting the residents.

A fragrance garden decorated with different aromatic flowers, a color garden with various colorful blooms, and a butterfly field is among the most visited parts of the park.

Basaksehir park officials started to plant new flowers, conducting maintenance works after the reopening on Monday when the government lifted several COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, two old parks in central Istanbul present a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The iconic Gezi Park neighboring the Taksim Square lures locals and tourists, and the Macka Park on a hill with a spectacular Bosphorus view in the Besiktas district presents good picnic possibilities to people during weekends.

World Environment Day is celebrated every year to foster global awareness for the protection of the environment.