Turkey: 2 Cops Injured After Suicide Blast Near Parliament Building In Ankara; 1 Terrorist Neutralised (VIDEOS)

Suicide Blast Near Parliament Building In Ankara | Twitter

Ankara, October 1: Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that two police officers were injured after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in front of the ministry building in Ankara, Al Jazeera reported. Yerlikaya said two attackers were behind the explosions in front of the ministry building. He said that one of terrorists blew himself and the other was “neutralised." The attack comes as Turkish authorities have been conducting operations against ISIL (ISIS) members, according to Al Jazeera report.

2 terrorists came with a light commercial vehicle

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Yerlikaya stated, "At around 09.30, 2 terrorists who came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs, carried out a bomb attack."

One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralized

He further said, "One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralized. During the fire, 2 of our police officers were slightly injured. I wish a speedy recovery to our heroes. Our fight will continue relentlessly until the last terrorist is neutralized."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)