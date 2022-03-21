Tunisia: At least 95 injured in train collision in capital Tunis

A head-on collision between two passenger trains coming in opposite directions took place on early Monday in the south of the Tunisian capital Tunis in which at least 95 people were injured, Tunisian emergency services said.

"The injured were taken to hospitals and there were no deaths," civil defence spokesman Moez Triaa told AFP.

Reportedly, only one of the trains was carrying passengers hence the injury count remained less.

According to the civil defence spokesperson, the injured people suffered from fractures and bruises, but fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties.

Triaa further added that around 15 ambulances were dispatched by the emergency service to the spot to treat the wounded and take them to the hospital.

According to media reports, the incident took place at 9:30 am local time (0830 GMT) in the Jbel Jelloud area.

Notably, the Tunisian train services have faced several such incidents its the past. In the last seven years itself, the country had reported three major accidents.

In 2015, at least 15 people were killed and 70 more injured when a train hit a truck south of Tunisia's capital Tunis. In another incident, at least five people were killed and more than 50 injured in late 2016 when a train slammed into a public bus.

(with agency inputs)

