Trump's second impeachment: Six Republicans join Democrats to vote that trial is constitutional

Six Republican Senators joined their Democratic colleagues in the United States Senate on Tuesday to vote that the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional.

The Senate confirmed the constitutionality of Trump's impeachment trial by 56-44 votes following presentation from both sides -- House impeachment managers and lawyers representing the former president -- paving the way for the historic impeachment trial of the 45th President of the United States who left office on January 20.

From Wednesday onwards, each of the two sides -- the House impeachment managers and Trump lawyers -- would have up to 16 hours to present their case before the 100-member Senate for them to vote on the impeachment of Trump days later.

Both the Republicans and the Democrats have 50 members each. To impeach Trump, the Senate needs to vote the House impeachment motion by 67 votes.

On Tuesday, six Republicans supported the Democrats in their effort to impeach Trump. Now they need the support of at least another 11 Republicans to do that. Given the current situation that seems to be unlikely, political analysts said, noting that the entire process is most likely to end up in the acquittal of the former president.

Trump is the first president in the American history to be impeached twice. He is also the first president ever to have faced impeachment trial after he left the office of presidency.

Republican Senators who voted along with the Democrats were Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Bill Cassidy and Pat Toomey. Trump's impeachment trial is slated to begin Wednesday noon.

Earlier, the House impeachment managers started the debate on the constitutionality of the impeachment by showing footage of the Capitol Hill riots on January 6, which is the main basis of the charge sheet against him. The Democrats plan to use a lot of video footage from the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Trump to make their case.