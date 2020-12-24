Trump's pardon spree continues; Jared Kushner's father, associates convicted in Russia probe latest in the list

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) has granted clemency to Roger Stone and Paul Manafort -- two associates convicted as part of the former special counsel Robert Muller's investigation of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 Presidential election.

According to CNN, Trump signed 26 pardons on Wednesday which has extended the "streak of wielding" his clemency powers for criminals who are loyalists, well-connected, or adjacent to his family.

Trump also granted pardon to Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

According to The Hill, it is the second consecutive day that Trump pardoned allies and those with connections to the White House. This announcement came shortly after Trump landed in Palm Beach, Florida for his vacation.

Stone was convicted in November 2019 by a jury in Washington, DC, of lying to Congress in connection with its separate investigation into Russian interference, witness tampering and obstructing an official proceedings.

Trump commuted Stone's sentence in July days before he was set to report to prison. The full pardon came with a note from press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that stated Stone "was treated very unfairly." "Today, President Trump granted a full and unconditional pardon to Roger Stone, Jr. President Trump had previously commuted Stone's sentence in July of this year. Stone is a 68-year-old man with numerous medical conditions. Due to prosecutorial misconduct by Special Counsel Mueller's team, Stone was treated very unfairly," The White House said in a statement.

Manafort served as the chairman of Trump's 2016 campaign and was convicted in 2018 on bank fraud and tax charges. He was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Manafort was released to home confinement earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.