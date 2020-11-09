Trump's legal challenges are not all hot air

New York: Donald Trump is showing the kind of tenacity that is unusual for a person of his age. He was tweeting late into the night on Sunday, harping on his pet theme of voter fraud as he refused to concede the election. To buttress his claim, he even put out videos of his allies on Fox News alleging irregularities, reports the Daily Mail.

The tweets were dovetailed by reports that Trump is planning a series of rallies where he will run obituaries of dead people that his campaign managers claim were allowed to vote. The Trump team is also going on PR offensive in states where legal challenges are being mounted and recounts are likely to go ahead.

While some Republicans have asked him to take a bow and move on, including former President George W. Bush, others in the White House are spoiling for a fight, including first lady Melania who tweeted to make clear that she was still with her husband. Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr. are also aggressively tweeting claims of voter fraud.

THE CHALLENGES

· At the top of the Trump Team’s list is challenging Supreme Court ruling in Pennsylvania that ballots arriving up to three days late can be counted.

· The team further wants the FBI to probe claims of a postal worker in Pennsylvania that supervisors instructed him to back-date postmarks on postal ballots.

· Trump also wants an investigation into ballot-counting software in Michigan that tallied 6,000 Trump votes as Biden votes. That error was detected and corrected, but the same software was used elsewhere, and the Trump team wants it checked.

· Likewise, it is charged that up to 9,000 people who no longer live in Nevada were allowed to vote in the state.

Biden is ahead by 43,000 votes in Pennsylvania, 148,000 votes in Michigan, 34,000 votes in Nevada and 13,000 votes in Arizona, with ballots still being counted. Even if all of Trump's challenges are successful, experts believe they are unlikely to overcome those margins, the Daily Mail adds.