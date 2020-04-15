Trump's chose one: 'The great' Vince McMahon is here to revive US economy

American President Donald Trump named his old pal, WWE's Vince McMahon, in an advisory group that will help reopen the United States economy.

McMahon finds himself among the group that comprises of commissioners of US' top four sports leagues and other executives, and as well names like NBA’s Adam Silver, NFL chief Roger Goodell, MLB’s Rob Manfred and NHL boss Gary Bettman.

Furthermore, Trump noted the inclusion of McMahon's rival, the UFC president Dana White.

Trump said in Tuesday's briefing: "We have to get our sports back, I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.

"I haven’t actually had too much time to watch – I would say maybe I watch one batter and then I get back to work."

Trump administration recently allowed WWE to continue holding their lives shows, without crowd, at the Performance Centre in Orlando, as though deaths due to Coronavirus remain at an all-time high.

There are more than 6 lakh coronavirus cases reported in US so far, of which, 25,164 lives have been consumed, the most in any country.

Explaining its stance, WWE recently said: "We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times.

"We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff.

"As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance."