Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic, Twitter asks why so late

As the COVID-19 cases keep rising in the world, wearing a mask as a protection has become a norm. So, coping up with the situation USA's President, Donald Trump finally wore a mask on Saturday.

Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday and it is the first time that the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

As he left the White House, he told reporters: "When you're in a hospital, especially ... I think it's a great thing to wear a mask." Trump was wearing a mask in Walter Reed's hallway as he began his visit. He was not wearing one when he stepped off the helicopter at the facility.

The president was a latecomer to wearing a mask during the pandemic, which has raged across the U.S. since March and infected more than 3.2 million and killed at least 134,000.

After watching the photos of President Trump wearing a mask, people reacted to it in many ways. While few applauded the leader for setting up a good example, several others were critical of him for his denial to wear a mask for so many days.

Check out the reactions here: