Trump to accept presidential nomination in Florida

US President Donald Trump will accept the Republican Party's presidential nomination for a second term in Jacksonville, Florida, it was announced.

The announcement by Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday came after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, refused to allow the Republican National Convention, scheduled for August 24-27 in Charlotte, to take place without restrictions on crowd size and other measures against COVID-19.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville," said McDaniel said in a statement.

"Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump''s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months."

The national convention's official business will still take place in Charlotte but "the celebration of the nomination and the economic impact that goes with it must be moved to Jacksonville", the Republican Party said in a press release.

It added that Trump will deliver his speech at Jacksonville''s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which holds around 15,000 people.

Jacksonville is one of the largest cities in the US to be led by a Republican Mayor, Lenny Curry.

He called the development "a huge win" for the city.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has eased restrictions in the state, said he was "honoured" to host the convention.

The Democratic Party's national convention was rescheduled to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from August 17-20, though party officials have discussed the possibility that it will be held virtually or in a modified form.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee.