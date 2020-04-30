Trump says White House coronavirus guidelines to fade out as states reopening economies

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the White House current coronavirus guidelines will be "fading out" as more states begin to reopen their economies despite coronavirus concern.

"They'll be fading out, because now the governors are doing it," Trump said during a White House meeting with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, according to a The Hill report.

Vice President Mike Pence said the guidelines are being incorporated by governors into their plans to reopen, and indicated they will phase out over time.

"Every state in America has embraced those guidelines at a minimum, or even done more, and now our focus is working with states," Pence said. "The current guidelines I think you can say are very much incorporated in the guidance that we're giving states to open up America again."

The current guidelines, including measures such as physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings and working from home, are set to expire Thursday.

Trump announced guidelines on April 16 that recommend a three-phase approach for states and counties to reopen their economies by May 1.