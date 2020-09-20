Trump says sale of TikTok to Oracle has his 'blessing', Walmart may take part

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has approved the purchase of TikTok, a video-sharing app owned by Chinese company ByteDance, to US software company Oracle, with the possible participation of Walmart.

"I have given the deal my blessing," Trump told reporters on Saturday, adding "it will have nothing to do with China and it will be totally secure. "That is part of the deal." Trump said that Walmart could also take part in the deal that will see the creation of a new company, based in Texas, that will assume TikTok's US operations.

"I approved the deal in concept. It is a great deal for America," he said.

The US President also said that the deal would include a USD 5 billion donation to an education programme.

On Friday, ByteDance filed a complaint with the US federal district court in the District of Columbia, challenging the Trump administration's recent decision to block TikTok in the US.