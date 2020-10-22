Trump, Obama launch fiery attacks on each other

US President Donald Trump has downplayed the election campaign of his predecessor Barack Obama in support of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, asserting that people sent him to the White House due to the Obama administration's failures.

Obama campaigning for Biden is good news, Trump told his supporters in Gastonia, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

"It's good. There was nobody that campaigned harder for crooked Hillary Clinton than Obama, right?" Trump asked his supporters soon after Obama delivered a blistering attack on him in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In 2016, Obama campaigned massively for Clinton.

"He was all over the place. He (Obama) said he (Trump) will not be our president. But before that, he said he (Trump) will not run. He didn't know me. Then I ran. Then he said he will not get the nomination. Then I got the nomination.

"Then he said he (Trump) will not be our president. Then I won. I think the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama. The only one. Barack Hussein Obama," Trump said amidst applause from his supporters.

"For years, you had a President who apologised for America -- now you have a President who is standing up for America, and standing up for YOU. So get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors and co-workers, and GET OUT AND VOTE. Together, we are going to #MAGA!.

"If I do not sound like a typical Washington politician, it's because I'm NOT a politician. If I do not always play by the rules of the Washington Establishment, it's because I was elected to fight for YOU, harder than anyone ever has before!" he said in tweets.

Meanwhile, Former US president Barack Obama delivered a diatribe against his successor Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of mismanaging the pandemic, as he appealed to the people to come out and vote in favour of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Obama, on the stump for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, pointed out that some of the conspiracy theories Trump has pushed on Twitter would barely be tolerated by a 'crazy uncle' with a 'lie every day,' as he begged Pennsylvanians to vote in the key swing state, according to Daily Mail.

"We cannot afford four more years of this, Philadelphia," Obama said in his blistering attack against Trump, which is quite unusual for a former president against an incumbent one.

"The idea that this White House has done anything but screw this up is just untrue," Obama said at a drive-in rally.

"Tweeting at the television doesn't fix things. Making stuff up doesn't make things better. You've got to have a plan. We literally left this White House a pandemic playbook... They probably used it to prop up a wobbly table somewhere," he said.

Referring to a recent news report that Trump maintains a bank account in China, the former US president said, "He's got a secret Chinese bank account. How is that possible? Can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election. You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that. They would have called me Beijing Barry." "Donald Trump isn't going to protect us. He can barely take the basic steps to protect himself. If he'd actually been working the whole time, it never would have gotten this bad," Obama said.

"Our democracy is not gonna work if the people who are supposed to be our leaders lie every day and just make things up," Obama said. "This notion of truthfulness and democracy and citizenship and being responsible - these aren't Republican or Democratic principles. They're American principles. ... We need to reclaim them," Obama said.