Trump lashes out at Republican Governors for refuting voter fraud claims, says he'll 'stick around for a while'

It has been a turbulent few weeks for US President Donald Trump. From Joe Biden being declared the President-elect to fighting multiple lawsuits with middling levels of success - if the President's frequent Twitter posts are any indication, it has been a stressful time. But Trump appears to be undaunted. He continues to insist vehemently that there had been widespread voter fraud, and even told one Twitter user that he intended to "stick around" for a while.
Going by his recent posts, the President is not happy with some of his Republican peers. The party's top leaders had for the most part remained silent as the President made countless disputed claims about the elections - a decision that many had criticised as being tacit support for what President Trump was saying and attempting to do. Now however, the election seems to be slipping increasingly further away from Trump's grasp as Arizona and Wisconsin on Monday formally certified Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner. Georgia also plans to do this shortly.
What has Trump supporters up in arms however is the fact that both Arizona and Georgia have leaders from the Republican Party who have supported Biden's win. "Who needs Democrats when you have Republicans like Brian Kemp and Doug Ducey?" asks a tweet re-shared by the President.
The President also responded to another tweet wherein a user had asked whether the GOP (the Republican Party) thought that Trump was "just going to go away".
"Thank you! A lot of Senators and House Members are very happy that I came along. Think I’ll stick around for awhile!" came the response from the President.
While Donald Trump had once jibed that he might even have to "leave the country" if Biden won, in recent days he appears to be making efforts to remain involved in politics. He has set up a leadership PAC (a political committee that is directly or indirectly established, financed, maintained or controlled by a candidate or an individual holding a federal office) and is helping fellow party leaders campaign. While some speculate that he might run for office once again in 2024, the President has thus far declined to comment.
