Trump lashes out at Republican Governors for refuting voter fraud claims, says he'll 'stick around for a while'

It has been a turbulent few weeks for US President Donald Trump. From Joe Biden being declared the President-elect to fighting multiple lawsuits with middling levels of success - if the President's frequent Twitter posts are any indication, it has been a stressful time. But Trump appears to be undaunted. He continues to insist vehemently that there had been widespread voter fraud, and even told one Twitter user that he intended to "stick around" for a while.

Going by his recent posts, the President is not happy with some of his Republican peers. The party's top leaders had for the most part remained silent as the President made countless disputed claims about the elections - a decision that many had criticised as being tacit support for what President Trump was saying and attempting to do. Now however, the election seems to be slipping increasingly further away from Trump's grasp as Arizona and Wisconsin on Monday formally certified Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner. Georgia also plans to do this shortly.