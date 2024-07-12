Trump Jumps At Opportunity To Troll Biden Over His Kamala Harris Gaffe

(File photo) Former US president Donald Trump |

Former US president Donald Trump pounced on the opportunity to troll sitting US President Joe Biden after that latter's latest gaffe. In a press conference some hours after the conclusion of NATO Summit in Washington, Biden regarded Harris as "vice president Trump". This has added to gaffe-prone Biden's long list of public errors that are likely to come under intense scrutiny as US Presidential Election 2024 approaches.

"Crooked Joe begins his “Big Boy” Press Conference with, "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president." Great job, Joe!" said Trump on X.

The post was made from 'Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social' account on X.

Crooked Joe begins his “Big Boy” Press Conference with, "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president." Great job, Joe!



Donald Trump Truth Social 07:49 PM EST 07/11/24 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Q9L616CvwP — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 12, 2024

The latest error from Biden has come close on the heels of another one. Just before Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky was due to speak in NATO Summit, Biden introduced him as 'President Putin', the head of the very country which has invaded Ukraine.

This was caught on camera and the moment made Zelensky a little unsure about whether he should take the mic or not. Biden did realise his mistake and corrected himself before stepping away from the lecturn, but he had already lost the war of optics.

“Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.”



THIS GUY IS GONE. pic.twitter.com/WH4TpDNemP — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) July 11, 2024

Biden is contesting for re-election as Democratic Party candidate. Trump is presumptive nominee of the Republican Party. Although Biden defeated Trump in 2020 presidential elections, he is being heavily criticised as many are calling him 'too old' for a second term. His mistakes, memory lapses and physical tumbles are not helping his case.

Although Biden has doubled down and has said that he would not withdraw from the presidential race, there is huge clamour within his own party appealing him to withdraw and make way for another candidate.

Even Hollywood star George Clooney, a major donor of the Democratic Party, has made a public appeal to Biden to quit the race. Many fear if this doesn't happen, path will be clear for Trump to return as president since his support base among Republican voters remains strong.

