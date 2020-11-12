Trump is now ‘previous President’ for Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had shared a friendly relationship with US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday (local time) mistakenly referred to Trump as the "previous president".

The Hill quoted Johnson as informing the speaker of the House of Commons, "Well, I had and have a good relationship with the previous president ... it is the duty of all British prime ministers to have a good relationship with the White House." He further said, "But I am delighted to find the many areas in which Biden, the incoming Biden-Harris administration, is able to make common cause with us. In particular -- it was extremely exciting to talk to President-elect Biden about what he wants to do with the COP26 summit next year."

Joe Biden, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States.

However, Trump has refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign.

Trump's campaign has filed several lawsuits to challenge the results in a few battleground states after the president spent months spreading unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots could open the election up to fraud, reported The Hill.