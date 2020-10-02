Trump in quarantine after top aide tests positive for COVID-19; had attended rallies and Presidential Debate

Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump's top aides has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the President and the First Lady to quarantine themselves. The news was confirmed by Trump via a Twitter post.
"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" Trump tweeted on Friday morning.
Hicks who had previously served as the White House's Director of Strategic Communications and the Communications Director was appointed as a counselor to President Trump earlier this year.
As one of his top aides, Hicks had travelled on multiple occasions with the President this week - from a rally in Minnesota to the Presidential Debate on Tuesday.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)