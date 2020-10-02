Trump in quarantine after top aide tests positive for COVID-19; had attended rallies and Presidential Debate

Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump's top aides has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the President and the First Lady to quarantine themselves. The news was confirmed by Trump via a Twitter post.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" Trump tweeted on Friday morning.