Trump had planned A ‘Superman’ stunt

Donald Trump took off his mask with a flourish and told hordes of fans, ‘‘I'm feeling great'’ and the coronavirus is ‘'disappearing,'’ in his first public event at the White House since his COVID outbreak. It was an unusually short speech for the president and ignited buzz that his claims that he has fully recovered are overstated. Another tell-tale sign of his condition was the sight of flesh-colour bandages on his right hand. The White House has refused to say whether the president has tested negative for the virus. Medical experts think viral shedding continues for about 10 days after symptoms start in mild to moderate cases.

Infected individuals are therefore told to quarantine for 14 days after testing positive. The Trump campaign announced on Saturday he will hold two more rallies in Pennsylvania and Iowa next week - on top of an event already planned for Monday in Florida. A new report says that President Trump wanted to show he was superhero-strong when he left the hospital after being treated for coronavirus.

It is reported that while he was at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving coronavirus treatment, President Trump expressed a desire to stage a release-day stunt. The newspaper reported that, on several photo calls made from inside the hospital's presidential suite during his three-day stay, Trump toyed with the idea of likening himself to Superman. Trump supposedly wanted to appear frail upon first leaving the hospital, but then he would rip open his button-down shirt to reveal the Superman t-shirt he was wearing underneath it.