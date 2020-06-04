Trump gets too mad for 'Mad Dog' Mattis, gets slammed for using military

Amid the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, Former US Secretary of Defence James Mattis on Wednesday criticised US President Donald Trump saying that he is the "the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people".

"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people--does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us," Mattis was quoted as saying by the CNN.

"We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society," he added.