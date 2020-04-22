Trump, British PM Johnson reaffirm cooperation to reopen global economies

WASHINGTON-- U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed their close cooperation to reopen global economies during a phone conversation on Tuesday, according to the White House.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson reaffirmed their close cooperation through the G7 and G20 to reopen global economies and ensure medical care and supplies reach all those in need," the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral trade and global issues. "The Prime Minister shared that he is feeling better and on the road to recovery," it said.

Both countries have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 800,000 Tuesday afternoon, including over 43,900 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The United Kingdom reported 129,044 COVID-19 cases, including 17,337 deaths, the nation's department of health and social care said earlier in the day.