Trump attacks tech giants, says Facebook, Google, Twitter and Instagram are controlled by 'radical left'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday once again attacked tech giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter for being controlled by 'radical left, adding that the US administration is working to address the alleged political bias against the conservatives on social media platforms.

Trump said in the tweet: "The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google."

"The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events," he added.