Trump administration considers granting immunity to Saudi Prince in suspected assassination attempt: Report

The Trump administration is considering granting Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, legal immunity from a federal lawsuit alleging that he orchestrated a conspiracy to kill a former high-level Saudi official, reports NDTV.

The State Department's legal office is taking into account the request, and will present its findings to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who would make a recommendation to the Department of Justice, a person familiar with the matter told NDTV. The case against Prince Mohammed was filed in federal court in Washington in August.

The current case accuses Prince Mohammed of deploying operatives in the U.S. to track down Saad Aljabri, a former high-level official who has worked with U.S. intelligence agencies, and then dispatching a team to assassinate him.

According to the report, a State Department recommendation could also lead to the dismissal of the Prince as a defendant in other cases recently filed in the United States, including ones accusing him of ordering the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.