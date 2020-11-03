'Troubled, oil-rich, nuclear-armed, north American nation': This Kenyan journalist's commentary on US election is viral amid fears of violence

Amid widespread fears that violence could break out on the election night if US President Donald Trump prematurely declares victory, a Kenyan journalist took to Twitter to narrate the US Presidential election the western media has reported African democraciies.
Patrick Gathara, a Kenyan journalist and cartoonist, who regularly publishes for international media outlets, took to Twitter to narrate the election.
Here is first of his many tweets: Polls are set to open in 48 hours across the US as the authoritarian regime of Donald Trump attempts to consolidate its hold over the troubled, oil-rich, nuclear-armed, north American nation. Analysts are sceptical the election will end months of political violence.
"African envoys have called for Americans to maintain peace during the elections and to be prepared accept the outcome of the vote. In a joint statement , the diplomats condemned recent incidents of incitement, violence and intimidation directed at opposition supporters," he said in another tweet.
"A team of African election observers led by the famed explorer, Milton Allimadi, who discovered the Gulu River in Europe, is en route to the seaside capital of Washington DC where they are expected to separately meet with Mr Trump and opposition candidate, Joe Biden," he added.
Read the thread here:
This comes as Trump warned that "bad things will happen and bad things lead to other type things" as he urged the US Supreme Court to reconsider its decision that allow Pennsylvania to count mail ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day.
He told reporters that it would lead to widespread cheating.
"Bad things will happen and bad things lead to other type things," he told reporters in Wisconsin.
In posts on Twitter and Facebook, Trump said the court decision would "induce violence in the streets." Both social media platforms flagged the posts and warned that the content "might be misleading".
Several cities and states have readied itself in case violence breaks. The chances are very high as it is likely that Trump may refuse concede or declare victory too early.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced a law enforcement plan to main peace, protect free speech, and prevent violence and intimidation on Election Day in Portland. The city saw massive anti-racism protests earlier this year.
Brown has also directed the Oregon National Guard to place its members trained in crowd control on standby in the event they are needed to support law enforcement efforts.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)