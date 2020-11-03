'Troubled, oil-rich, nuclear-armed, north American nation': This Kenyan journalist's commentary on US election is viral amid fears of violence

Amid widespread fears that violence could break out on the election night if US President Donald Trump prematurely declares victory, a Kenyan journalist took to Twitter to narrate the US Presidential election the western media has reported African democraciies.

Patrick Gathara, a Kenyan journalist and cartoonist, who regularly publishes for international media outlets, took to Twitter to narrate the election.

Here is first of his many tweets: Polls are set to open in 48 hours across the US as the authoritarian regime of Donald Trump attempts to consolidate its hold over the troubled, oil-rich, nuclear-armed, north American nation. Analysts are sceptical the election will end months of political violence.