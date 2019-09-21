Houston: The stage is all set for the mega "Howdy Modi" event in which President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

However, torrential rains triggered by a tropical storm have wreaked havoc in Houston, killing 2 persons.

Tropical depression Imelda slammed Texas on Thursday, causing devastating flooding, power outages and prompting urgent rescues and warnings across south-eastern Texas for people to stay indoors.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of emergency for 13 counties. Two persons were killed on Thursday -- One was electrocuted and drowned while trying to move his horse and another man drowned after driving his van into floodwaters and.

However, the volunteers of the "Howdy Modi" event are upbeat and confident that all the attendees at the sprawling NRG stadium in Houston will have an experience they will cherish all their lives.

Over 1,500 volunteers have been working round the clock to make the event a grand success. The mammoth event reflects the growing size, power and complexity of the Indian-American community, both in the Houston area and the US.

By Seema Hakhu Kachru